Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.