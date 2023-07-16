Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FBIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $2,392,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

