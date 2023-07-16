Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.10 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $1.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

