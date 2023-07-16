FY2023 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

