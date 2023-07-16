Garrison Asset Management LLC Invests $767,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

