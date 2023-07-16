Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 74,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,864,000. Baker Chad R increased its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 93,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Xylem by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

XYL opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.