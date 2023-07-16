Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.51. 387,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,518. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.33 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.14.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.