Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $779.26 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $779.26 million and $957,106.59 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00017119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.19322859 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $978,307.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

