Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.