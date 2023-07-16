Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

GRRMF stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $120.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

