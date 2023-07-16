Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Outperform

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. ATB Capital raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.77.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.45. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

