Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %

GAINN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $24.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

