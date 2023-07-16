Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.58).

Several research analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.98) to GBX 610 ($7.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.20) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.95) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.59) to GBX 560 ($7.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Glencore Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 466.80 ($6.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 106.98 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.52). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 479.91. The stock has a market cap of £57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

