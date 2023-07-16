Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

