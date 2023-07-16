GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $66.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.89. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

