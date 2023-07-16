Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,536 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

