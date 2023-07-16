Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.94.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

