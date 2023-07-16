Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

NYSE:ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.61. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.