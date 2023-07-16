Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.