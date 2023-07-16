Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

