Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,129 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.