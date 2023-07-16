Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $302.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.38.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

