Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stake Lifted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST remained flat at $49.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 259,248 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.