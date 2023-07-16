Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,328.35

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $1,328.35 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

