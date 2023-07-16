Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.