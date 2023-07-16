Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GECCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

