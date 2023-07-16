Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

