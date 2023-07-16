Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

