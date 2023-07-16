Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

