Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after buying an additional 183,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $247.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $249.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

