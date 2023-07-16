Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

