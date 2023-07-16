Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

