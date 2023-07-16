Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $238.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

