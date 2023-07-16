Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 5,639 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

GPN stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

