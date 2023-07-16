Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

Greystone Logistics stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

