Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $499,332.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00312645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00848029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00541865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00063088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00120815 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

