Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $259.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

