Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 375.1% in June

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,100 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the June 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Grupo México Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 4,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMBXF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

