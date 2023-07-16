Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 453,945 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £14,551.05 ($18,719.99). 66.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

