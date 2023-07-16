Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $470,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

VMC opened at $224.75 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.01.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

