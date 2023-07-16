Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.53. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

