Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

HMDPF remained flat at C$38.73 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.61. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$39.88.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

