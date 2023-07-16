Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 63,668 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.68% of Cooper Companies worth $124,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $397.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $397.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

