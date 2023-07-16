Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,950 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 80,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.