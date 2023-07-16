Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.54% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $58,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

