Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $76.68 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 628,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.77% of Sunrun worth $76,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,459,000 after purchasing an additional 395,803 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sunrun by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 143,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,994 shares of company stock worth $2,867,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

