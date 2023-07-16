Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $98.54 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $98,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

