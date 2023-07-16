Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

