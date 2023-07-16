Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $54,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after buying an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

