Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.09, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

