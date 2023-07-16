Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 64,500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.66% of Clean Harbors worth $51,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $172.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

