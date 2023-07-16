Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 304.3% in June

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBRIY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

